A woman was arrested after she allegedly assaulted an EMS worker in Perry Township who responded after she was found unconscious in a car in the McDonald’s parking lot Thursday.
Ludmilla B. Nechin, 32, of Laurys Station was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Police said a McDonald’s manager called 911 after seeing Nechin passed out in the back of a vehicle, which also had heavy damage. State police Trooper Charles Hassenfeldt was eventually able to wake Nechin up after pounding on the roof and window.
Nechin reportedly identified herself as “Elizabeth,” said she did not know where she was or what day it was, and believed it was May.
She agreed to speak to EMS, but allegedly tried to assault Kevin Logan of Fayette EMS by slamming the car door on him. He was able to block most of the strike by catching the door with his hand, police said.
Hassenfeldt ordered her out of the vehicle, saying she was under arrest for assaulting Logan, and she allegedly refused.
She allegedly resisted as he tried to remove her from the car.
Police said Nechin tired to leave the scene while Hassenfeldt called for backup, and continued to fight with troopers at the Belle Vernon station when they were attempting to fingerprint her.
She was arraigned Thursday morning before Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic, who set bail at $5,000.
She remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
