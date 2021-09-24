A Greensburg woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly elbowed a Fayette County police officer in the face.
Washington Township police responded to Marion Villa on Sept. 11 after receiving a call about a child custody dispute. The caller, Alicia L. Woody, 23, of Greensburg reportedly told police her son’s father, Justin Menefee, had the child for three weeks and would not return the boy to her.
Menefee, no age or address listed, reportedly told police he was upset about an incident that occurred with the child, and said he would not give the child back until child welfare workers completed an investigation.
When police said they were unable to return the child to Woody because she and Menefee did not have a child custody order in place, Woody allegedly began yelling at officers. She was asked to leave and did so, but came back about 30 minutes later.
According to court paperwork, police were still in the area and saw her vehicle. They were flagged down by Menefee’s girlfriend and returned to the home, where they saw Woody struggling with Menefee while their child was in her arms.
She refused to put the boy down, and fought with officers, hitting one in the face with her elbow, police said.
She was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, resisting arrest, simple assault and harassment before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II.
She is free on $25,000 unsecured bond.
