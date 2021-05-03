A Wickhaven woman drove into a Dollar General store at 101 Constitution St. in Perryopolis Monday at 11:41 a.m.
Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief AJ Boni said the woman, Beverly Cohot, no age available, drove a Jeep off the road and into the north side of the building.
The vehicle hit a rack of propane tanks next to the building; however, no fire resulted from the crash, Boni said.
He said everyone in the store was able to exit safely, but the store has a hole in the north side from the vehicle. The Jeep sustained heavy-front end damage, he said.
Perryopolis Police, who responded to the incident, said Cohot was transported for evaluation by Rostraver EMS. Emergency personnel said she was alert and conscious on the scene, but the extent of her injuries was not immediately available.
