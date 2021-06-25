A woman and five pets were killed Wednesday in a fire that destroyed a house at 186 River Road in East Millsboro, Luzerne Township.
Marcy McClelland died in the fire, which was reported about 5 p.m. by a neighbor who noticed flames, according to Isabella Volunteer Fire Chief James Baker.
Her husband, Steven McClelland, was driving home from work at the time and was not injured, Baker said.
The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived, making it difficult to extinguish, according to the fire chief. Multiple fire companies worked about five hours to put out the fire.
“The fire was very hot,” Baker said. “It was difficult to get inside.”
A dog and four cats also died in the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but Baker said there is no evidence of foul play. Fire marshals are investigating.
Fire companies responding to the fire were Isabella, La Belle, Tower Hill, Allison, South Brownsville, Brownsville Fire Company No. 1, Denbo Vesta, Washington Township, Edenborn and Hiller.
