A Uniontown woman who had a warrant for alleged drug dealing is behind bars without bail after she allegedly fled police at high speeds Wednesday morning, and was found with drugs packaged for sale.
Connellsville Police spotted Lydya Caye Dennis, 24, of Pearl Street reportedly speeding in the 200 Block of East Crawford Avenue at about 11:15 a.m.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Patrolman James Garlick turned on his lights and sirens, and she allegedly sped down Snyder Street and turned back onto East Crawford Avenue the wrong way. She continued onto Breakneck Road, Breakiron Road and Englishman Hill Road before the vehicle was stopped on Route 982 at its intersection with Oremine Hill Road. Dennis allegedly reached speeds around 100 mph in the chase and forced vehicles to the sides of the roadways.
Police said they found two bags of suspected marijuana under her seat, totaling 50 to 60 grams, and seven pills believed to be Alprazolam, more commonly known as Xanax. Other occupants of Dennis' vehicle were taken into custody, police said.
She was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, possession with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana. Dennis was arraigned Wednesday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr., who denied bail in the case.
This is the fifth time Dennis has faced charges for allegedly dealing drugs. Her active case was filed in July 2019. She was also arraigned on that case Wednesday and denied bail.
