A 58-year-old woman died in a four-vehicle crash Monday in German Township.
Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said Denise Graham, no address given, died of blunt force trauma in the crash at the intersection of Route 21 and Yuras Farm Road.
According to Fayette County Emergency Management Agency (FCEMA), the crash was reported around 4 p.m.
Reilly said Graham, the driver of one of the vehicles, was unresponsive and entrapped in the vehicle when emergency responders arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Fayette County Nurse Deputy Michelle Blazek at 5:30 p.m.
Reilly said a male passenger in her vehicle was transported by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, but did not know the names or conditions of those in the other vehicles involved in the crash.
According to FCEMA, the westbound lane of Route 21 was shut down, and an unknown number of individuals were transported to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the collision, but had not released any additional information as of Tuesday afternoon.
Reilly said autopsy and toxicology tests will be performed for more specific details of Graham's cause of death.
Fire departments from Adah, Collier, Edenborn, Footedale, Masontown and McClellandtown responded to the collision along with state police and Fayette EMS.
