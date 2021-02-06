A West Mifflin woman was killed in a vehicle crash Friday on Route 51 in Fayette County.
The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified the woman as Hope Derry, 29.
Derry was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the crash, which occurred around 9:40 a.m. near River Road in Perry Township.
Derry was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, where she died, the office said.
