A woman was killed Saturday afternoon after crashing into a traffic light.
Sunday, September 25, 2022 3:40 PM
Updated: September 25, 2022 @ 3:20 pm
A woman was killed Saturday afternoon after crashing into a traffic light.
Officials have not identified the woman. According to state police, the crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Pittsburgh Street. No other vehicles were involved.
After striking the pole, the woman's vehicle caught on fire, according to police. The impact caused the traffic light to fall over.
State police are investigating.
