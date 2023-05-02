Police investigate shooting in Connellsville Township

Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

A woman was shot Tuesday morning in Connellsville Township. Police did not identify her, and indicated she did not have life-threatening injuries.

 Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

State police said a woman was shot on Fury Street in Connellsville Township on Tuesday.

