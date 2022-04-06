Uniontown City Police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman hospitalized early Wednesday morning.
Lt. Tom Kolencik with the Uniontown Police Department said the incident occurred at Mount Vernon Towers on West Main Street in Uniontown.
He said at around 12:30 a.m., a woman walked out of an apartment followed by another woman, and an argument occurred. At some point, one of the women was stabbed in the stomach and the upper left arm after being asked to leave the gathering at the apartment. Kolencik said alcohol was involved.
He said police currently do not know who stabbed the woman, noting she was was not cooperating with authorities in the investigation. The victim of the stabbing was taking the hospital for treatment and Kolencik said she does not have life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.