A Fayette County woman filed a federal lawsuit against City Mission – Living Stones Inc. in Uniontown, alleging sexual and religious discrimination.
In the suit filed Monday, attorney Colleen Ramage Johnston indicated Tara Rose started working for City Mission in 2004 as a program supervisor, but found the working environment was increasingly hostile due to a supervisor’s comments.
The suit contended her supervisor made several offensive comments, including saying she would not employ therapists she believed were homosexual; asking why some Catholic employees believe Jesus is on the cross when they know he’s alive and objecting to having transgender residents stay at the facility.
The lawsuit also stated that Rose and other employees reported the comments to the board of directors, but the board refused to take action against the supervisor.
In late 2018, the board permanently laid off Rose, according to the suit, with the supervisor telling another supervisor to lay off a less-tenured employee so it didn’t appear Rose was being singled out or retaliated against.
On Jan. 11, 2019, Rose was hired back in a part-time weekend position, but she alleged she was continually harassed by the same supervisor.
Rose reported the harassment to the City Mission solicitor, but the suit alleged no action was taken. She quit her job in February 2019, claiming she was constructively discharged because the work environment caused her extreme anxiety.
The suit seeks monetary damages, to have Rose reinstated to her program supervisor position and to bar any further discrimination.
Officials from City Mission did not return a request for comment.
