A woman who brought fentanyl into the Greene County jail that killed another inmate last year pleaded guilty Thursday to causing the woman’s death and was sentenced to serve time in a state prison.
Ashley Marie Hall apologized for bringing drugs inside the jail that ultimately killed 24-year-old Danielle Nicole Ellison on June 8, 2021, but an addendum at the end of her statement nearly torpedoed the plea deal.
“I never meant for someone to die,” Hall said while appearing for her hearing through video conferencing from the Greene County jail. “That’s the price I’ll pay for my addiction. … I live every day knowing my addiction took Danny’s life and not mine.”
She then appeared to shirk responsibility as she asked rhetorically about why Ellison died instead of her after they both used the fentanyl-laced drugs.
“Why should I be punished for her succumbing to her addiction?” Hall asked.
That prompted Greene County Deputy District Attorney Darren Bencosky to raise concerns about Hall’s authenticity while acknowledging wrong-doing. Her defense attorney, Joseph Zupancic, responded that he thought the statement showed Hall is still working through her culpability for something that will stay with her the rest of her life. Bencosky said he would continue with the plea deal but wanted his concerns on the record for when Hall is eligible for parole.
Hall, 35, of Greensboro, pleaded guilty in Greene County Court to drug delivery resulting in death, possession of contraband and reckless endangerment. She was immediately sentenced by President Judge Lou Dayich sentenced Hall to serve 5 to 10 years in state prison as part of the plea deal she reached with prosecutors.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies had arrested Hall on a warrant while she was in Monongahela Township and they eventually brought her to the jail. Hall was brought into a general population area of the jail where Ellison was also located. Hall apparently told Ellison that she had dropped the drugs in a trash can, and other inmates saw Ellison using them.
Ellison was found unresponsive at the jail and later pronounced dead at WHS-Greene hospital near Waynesburg. No one from Ellison’s family attended the plea and sentencing hearing Thursday morning.
Hall said she has been sober since Ellison’s death and she consistency prays to her, asking for forgiveness.
“I’m sorry we lost you to find me,” Hall said in her statement about her recovery from substance abuse.
