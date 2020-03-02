Two women testified Monday they help set up a drug-related robbery in Uniontown that led to a man’s death.
Miranda J. Engle and Megan M. Bowlen told Fayette County jurors that they and three others intended to rob Derek Royster, 31, of Uniontown at Pershing Court apartment on Nov. 27, 2017. During the course of the alleged robbery, however, Royster fatally shot Marquell L. Bailey, 25, police allege.
Bailey was one of the five who wanted to rob Royster, on trial this week for criminal homicide in Bailey’s death, Assistant District Attorney Christina DeMarco-Breeden said in her opening remarks. Davin M. Fitzgerald and Joel M. Grooms were also there, she said.
“This began with a bad decision from five people and ended with the murder of one of them,” DeMarco-Breeden told jurors.
Engle and Bowlen, who pleaded guilty to reduced charges for their roles in the case, testified the plan went to action as Royster arrived at the vacant apartment and gave the women samples of cocaine. Engle said the three of them went to the upstairs apartment where Bowlen pretended to look for money she didn’t have before they went back downstairs.
Engle testified that she “dusted” the room with mace, which caused Royster to reach for his waistband and pull out a gun and start firing. Bailey, Engle testified, was shot twice.
The others, with the exception of Grooms, hid in the apartment then fled when the gunshots began, according to testimony.
In her opening statement, DeMarco-Breeden acknowledged those involved in the case were heavy drug users at the time, and that the defense would go after the credibility of Engle and Bowlen because they weren’t honest with the police when they were interviewed on the night of the shooting.
However, she said, Royster was at the apartment to deal drugs, and illegally had a gun. The prosecutor told jurors Royster could have fled, but instead shot Bailey.
Both Engle and Bowlen testified that when the shooting started, Royster was standing at the entrance to the apartment with nobody obstructing him from leaving and that the door was opened a crack.
Royster’s attorney, Phyllis Jin, noted that Engle gave a statement under oath that she had her phone on her in the apartment and was using it when Royster arrived, but Engle testified on Monday that she left her phone at Bowlen’s apartment. When Jin questioned Bowlen, Bowlen testified Engle had her phone with her at the vacant apartment.
Jin also brought out a few inconsistencies between the two women as Engle testified that she turned Bailey over on his back outside of the apartment, but Bowlen said she turned Bailey over on his back before she told Engle that he was shot. The women also differed as to which store they went to after the shooting.
Officer Nicholas Zocco of the Uniontown City Police Department said he responded to the shooting and saw Engle and Bowlen with the crowd of people surrounding Bailey. When asked about their demeanors, he testified that they were yelling, crying and appeared upset.
Royster, who fled the scene, was found three days later in Wilkinsburg after police received an anonymous tip that he was in the area.
He remains lodged in the Fayette County Prison without bail. His trial will resume Tuesday morning.
