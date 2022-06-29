The Washington County Democratic Committee is planning a women’s march on Friday at the Washington County Courthouse, to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The march, “We Won’t Go Back,” is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m.
Protesters are encouraged to wear black to mourn the loss of women’s rights and to show their resolve to “not go back,” said Christina Proctor, chair of the Washington County Democratic Committee.
“I’ve heard from women and men all over the county who want to channel their anger about this decision into action. This event is designed to connect and empower them to take action,” said Proctor. “These women know that a woman and her doctor should be the ones making their own health-care decisions, not politicians and the government.”
