Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a women’s rights march is scheduled for this Saturday in Uniontown.
Trinette Rae Cunningham, the president of the Democratic Women of Fayette County, said the idea for the march came from Angela Brown, the founder of the organization as well as the head of the Neighborhood Crime Watch Facebook page.
The court’s decision, handed down last week, removes federal protections for those who wish to have an abortion, instead allowing individual states to enact their own laws.
“We really want people to understand that this is about individual rights,” Cunningham said, adding that such a decision should be left to a woman and whomever she chooses to make that decision with. “It’s something we feel government shouldn’t be involved in.”
Brown said she’s against anybody, especially the government, telling any person what they can do with their bodies.
“There are medical reasons where abortions need to be done, and people aren’t realizing that part,” Brown said. “We’re not all going to agree on everything, but now we’re getting into control, and that’s wrong, that’s a big step back.”
The march will take place at 2 p.m., with participants meeting at 71 Cleveland Avenue, Uniontown and walking to the Fayette County Courthouse. Once at the courthouse, Brown said it will be an open forum for those who would like to speak.
“Everyone is welcome,” Brown said, encouraging elected officials to attend. “Let’s come together.”
