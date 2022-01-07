A worker was trapped Friday afternoon following some sort of collapse at a stone quarry in Springhill Township just north of the state line with West Virginia.
The person was reported trapped shortly after 3 p.m. while working at Laurel Aggregates Stone Quarry off of Springhill Furnace Road, a Fayette County 911 dispatch supervisor said.
It was not known how the collapse occurred or when the person was freed from the rubble, but the dispatcher said crews at the scene were planning to transport one person to an area hospital. The person’s identity and condition were not immediately released.
Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department and Fayette County Emergency Management Services responded to the incident. A firefighter who answered a phone call from a reporter seeking information on the incident declined to comment. Company officials at Laurel Aggregates could not be reached for comment Friday.
