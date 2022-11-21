DAR

Courtesy of Aimee Cesarino

The Fort Necessity Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently held a wreath laying ceremony at the Madonna of the Trail statue in Beallsville. Kneeling, from left, are Karen Peebles, Joycelyn Langley, Aimee Cesarino, Sandy Brittingham and Gail Matus. Standing, from left, are Frances Antram, Lou Ann Taggart, Connie Sagosky, Susan Lewis, Barbara O’Neil, Lynn Keller, Susan Zelenak, Beverly Dunn, Lora Voycik, Candace McCahill, Gaylene Bayles and Donna Savage.

 Courtesy of Aimee Cesarino

During November, which is Gratitude Month, the Fort Necessity Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held a wreath laying ceremony at the Madonna of the Trail statue in Beallsville.

