During November, which is Gratitude Month, the Fort Necessity Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held a wreath laying ceremony at the Madonna of the Trail statue in Beallsville.
Located across from the Nemacolin Country Club, the statue is one of 12 commissioned by the National Society of the Daughters of the Revolution to honor the women whose courage, strength, faith and love helped to conquer the wilderness and create permanent homes. The statues are in 12 states along the National Old Trails Road (Route 40) between Bethesda, Maryland and Upland, California.
Chapter Historican Lora Voycik conducted the ceremony, with 30 people attending from four local chapters.
