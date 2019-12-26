In the continuing effort to provide the community with services, library programs and features have become increasingly funded with grants and donations.
“Uniontown Public Library has enjoyed a lot of community support throughout the years, but when you want to do large things, you often look for grants,” said Christy Fusco, the director of the city’s library.
Recently, her library received a $5,000 Historical and Archival Records Care (HARC) grant from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC). The grant was for the digitization of repository records the library has on hand, making it available to a larger audience.
“We wouldn’t have had $5,000 in the operating budget,” Fusco said. “For us, the grants are a means of introducing new service models and programs that we couldn’t normally do.”
Fusco said libraries are still trying to have conversations within the communities they serve to let users know that not only are libraries worthy of direct tax-dollar support, they are worthy of philanthropic support.
Donations have helped Uniontown enter into a contract with Ancestry.com so the public can conduct genealogy research. They’ve also led to improvements to the building, provided WiFi in the building and other services like the preservation of historic records.
Other libraries that have greatly benefited from such grants and gifts as well. Brownsville Free Public Library was in danger of closing its doors last year, but a $5,000 “bridge grant” from Community Foundation of Fayette County helped cover its anticipated fiscal year 2019 deficit, keeping the library’s doors open.
Lori Barron, the director of the Brownsville Free Public Library, said additional grants they’re expecting to receive will help create a children’s room in the library to provide services for younger patrons up to 3 years old.
Barron said the community has also taken the reins to seek grants like the Students in Action at Brownsville High School. The organization will create a “teen space” at the library in the near future.
Eileen Beverage, the director of the Carnegie Free Library in Connellsville, said grants have helped her library with genealogy research, workforce development through resume writing, STEM education for patrons of all ages, literacy programs and updates with technology.
Beverage, who has been the director in Connellsville for the past six years, said more people are coming into the library now than she’s ever seen.
“We’re so much more than books and have more programs that meet the needs of the community,” Beverage said.
That change in mindset is “really essential in keeping the doors open,” Fusco said.
She said libraries have adapted to the times, renting DVDs, and offering educational programs and entertainment.
Now, Fusco said, the public doesn’t even necessarily have to step foot into the library to use its services. Uniontown’s library has online books, free music downloads and an online 24-hour reference service with other libraries in the state.
“We have a lot more folks who don’t have time to get here, so they’re virtual library users,” Fusco said.
“I think people are still using libraries, but I think libraries are evolving to reflect changes that are going around,” Barron said. “Libraries are always trying to find programs that fit into today’s world and still have the die hards coming in that want a book in their hand rather than a Kindle.”
