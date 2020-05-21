A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against a Markleysburg couple and the state Department of Transportation, alleging poor road conditions caused a fatal vehicle collision in 2018.
The Nov. 10, 2018 crash killed Terese Carole Stockwell-Burkett, who hit a patch of ice on Route 40 in Henry Clay Township, lost control of her vehicle and collided with a pickup truck.
Attorney James. T. Davis, who filed the suit on behalf of her estate, contended a constant stream of water flowed across the road from the property of Lawrence and Shelia Hartman, the result of PennDOT issuing a permit for the couple to construct two separate driveways with drainage facilities. The temperature on the day of the crash was between 17 and 32 degrees, the suit noted, and conditions were otherwise dry.
The suit alleged the Hartmans failed to comply with the terms of the permit, constructing both driveways with poor drainage, which caused water to discharge onto the road. Davis also contended the Hartmans failed to prevent the accumulation of leaves, debris, soil and other materials at the end of their driveways, further diverting excess water onto Route 40.
The suit alleged the issue of the excess water drainage goes back to at least 2009, and that PennDOT was aware it created hazardous conditions and failed to adequately treat the road.
The suit seeks judgement in favor of Stockwell-Burkett’s estate in excess of $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.