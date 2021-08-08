WVU Medicine Center for Reproductive Medicine helps make dreams of a family come true
As a husband and father of four, Ryan Heitmann, DO, understands his patients’ desire for starting or completing their families. As a reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist at the WVU Medicine Center for Reproductive Medicine, he knows the emotional roller coaster they endure when struggling with infertility.
“Infertility is common, but not often discussed, so patients can feel very alone,” he says.
Dr. Heitmann sees patients with a wide range of endocrine and infertility conditions. His patients are single women and married couples, including same-sex couples, over a wide range of ages. He works in conjunction with WVU Medicine’s reproductive urology specialists to address male-specific infertility. He also assists patients in discussing fertility preservation prior to cancer treatment or for those wanting to delay childbearing for other reasons. He specializes in tubal ligation reversal surgery.
The continual advancement of technology and techniques in the field keeps Dr. Heitmann engaged and excited. One of these areas is genetic testing of embryos prior to pregnancy.
“This option has helped in our focus to reduce multiple gestation pregnancies,” says Dr. Heitmann. One baby at a time helps to decrease risks to both the mother and the baby. “Our goal is a healthy mom and a healthy baby.”
Helping patients who are struggling with infertility is deeply rewarding to Dr. Heitmann. “We feel the same emotions they feel, from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows. We want patients to have a successful pregnancy as badly as they do.”
The resilience and determination of his patients inspire Dr. Heitmann. While he believes in being upfront and honest with patients about their chances of success, he also provides encouragement. “When appropriate, we keep persevering along with them. We’re not going to give up if they’re not.”
For more information on the WVU Medicine Center for Reproductive Medicine, visit WVUMedicine.org/CRM.
Sponsored content brought to you by WVUMedicine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.