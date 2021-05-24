In an effort to treat local residents who have cancer closer to home, WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital is opening a new Cancer Institute.
During a ceremonial ribbon cutting Monday, Dr. David Hess, CEO of Uniontown Hospital, said opening the institute will ensure that cancer patients in Fayette and Greene counties will be able to find the care they need closer to home.
“You won’t have to drive out of the community anymore to see the best, because we brought it here,” Hess said.
The institute, which took six months to complete, will open June 1 and is located on the second floor of the annex building of the hospital. It will include both a clinic and an infusion center.
The clinic portion of the institute includes eight exam rooms, a procedure room, a consultation room, a provider workroom and a station for taking patients’ vitals. The infusion area has eight private infusion bays with heated massage chairs, two additional multi-functional rooms and a vitals station.
In addition to infusion and other oncology services, the institute will allow for clinical research and trials in order to provide the most state-of-the-art procedures and newest medications.
Dr. Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, director of the WVU Cancer Institute, said that medical oncology and infusion services are among those that should be provided near patients’ homes, partly because of the family support system that surrounds them close to home.
“I had someone describe to me the diagnosis of cancer as a hurricane,” Hazard-Jenkins said. “The patient was at the eye and everybody else was in the periphery without ideas of what to do, so we feel obligated that while treating the patient, we have to make sure we are treating the families and the support system around them.”
Patients at the institute will have access to nurse navigation, a telephone triage system for symptom management and prescription refills, cancer registry services, tumor boards and telemedicine appointments.
Starting June 1, the institute will be using the Epic electronic medical records system, which organizes medical information and notifies all of a patient’s care personnel on their health status and concerns.
Albert Wright, president and CEO of WVU Health System said the institute opening is another step in fulfill their promise of continuing to bring more services to Uniontown. Wright said the revenue generated by the institute will be reinvested back into Uniontown Hospital.
“It’s important that this hospital is here to serve the patients of Uniontown and Fayette County now and 50 years from now,” he said. “Not only is it going to provide great care, but it’s going to make sure we have sustainable and great health care at a hospital here in our community.”
Patients wishing to schedule medical oncology and infusion appointments at Uniontown Hospital can call 724-912-7520. More information can be found at WVUMedicine.org/cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.