WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines - Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S. Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.
“We are committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and ensuring our staff is utilizing best practices,” WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital President and CEO, Dr. David Hess, said. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis. Our commitment is to provide the care our community relies on and this dedication to exceptional stroke care ensures we are meeting the standards necessary to meet that commitment.”
Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.
Uniontown Hospital also received the American Heart Association’s Target Stroke Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, the hospital met specific criteria to reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster alteplase.
In addition, Uniontown Hospital received the American Heart Association’s Target Type II Diabetes Honor Roll award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.
