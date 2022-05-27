York Avenue in Connellsville, between Cummings and Connell avenues, will be closed starting Tuesday, May 31.
The closures will allow state Department of Transportation crews to replace the structure carrying York Avenue over Mounts Creek, with minor approach work and drainage improvements. It is expected to reopen in November.
A posted detour will be in place using Route 119 (Memorial Boulevard), Narrows Road and Connell Avenue. Pedestrian traffic will be accommodated during construction.
PennDOT also announced changes to traffic patterns on Interstate 70 in Rostraver Township in the area of Exit 42 (North Belle Vernon). Motorists will encounter rolling slowdowns and/or stoppages on I-70 in 15-minute intervals. The traffic patterns will occur on Tuesday, May 31 until Saturday, June 4 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.
The night-time traffic patterns will be in place to allow crews to demolish the bridge that carries Fayette Street over I-70.
