Online Poll
Recent Headlines
- COVID-19 vaccination rate trends higher regionally than statewide
- Bride on a bike: Waynesburg couple get married their way
- You may be able to sign up for SNAP
- Albert Gallatin JROTC going above and beyond for school and community
- Elementary social studies class celebrates 400th birthday of William Penn Sr.
- Albert Gallatin JROTC going above and beyond for school and community
- PennDOT maintenance projects in Fayette County
- Company announces broadband expansion projects in Greene County
- German, Wharton townships receive funding to enhance recreational opportunities
- Fayette Drug Take Back events to be held Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.