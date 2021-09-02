As the rain rolled out of the area Wednesday afternoon, Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln said officials’ eyes were fixed on how high the Youghiogheny River would rise.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Jason Frazier reported that the Yough will likely crest at 14.8 feet by 8 a.m. Thursday, causing minor flooding to the basements of nearby homes.
It was welcome news for officials, as earlier Wednesday, the NWS offered an estimate of nearly 16 feet.
“Fingers crossed that this will continue to drop as the evening goes on,” Lincoln said.
Frazier said after 8 a.m., the water level for the Yough will begin to lower and the river should be below the flood stage by 8 p.m. Thursday.
As a precautionary measure, Lincoln said the concession stand and visitor center at Yough River Park were emptied.
“I like to be overly cautious and have no one in harm’s way rather than not taking it seriously — then it happens and we’re struggling to get people to safety,” he said.
He said city officials learned many lessons after a severe storm five years ago suddenly dumped over five inches of rain within two hours, causing extensive flooding in and around the city and over $7 million in property damage.
Along with upgrading rescue equipment since the 2016 flood by acquiring a rescue boat, a rescue side-by-side and a portable light stand, Lincoln said everyone is on the same page with a proactive mindset as evidenced by a planning meeting of city officials in advance of the rain.
“We met (Tuesday) at city hall and went over who was going to do what,” Lincoln said. “I’m very very pleased with how we came together and met and came up with a plan of action if, God forbid, it did flood.”
He said city employees and New Haven Hose Co. VFD have been checking on conditions regularly, and City Clerk Vern Ohler started contacting homes and businesses along the river that could be affected if flooding occurs.
“You can only be so ready, but we want to make sure the residents are safe and out of harm’s way,” Lincoln said.
Lincoln has also taken advantage of social media to provide as much information to the public as possible, and encouraged residents to sign up for CodeRed, a service that notifies participants of emergency situations and critical community alerts.
It’s free to register for alerts, and it can be done on the county’s website www.fayettecountypa.org under the “Emergency Alerts” tab.
While the NWS listed Uniontown as a location for potential flooding problems, Mayor Bill Gerke said hard rain Wednesday morning tapered off, and the city appeared to escape any major problems.
Sue Kozak-Griffith, Fayette County Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman, said the county as a whole was “fortunate” Wednesday and only faced minor issues, including scattered downed trees and utility lines.
By the afternoon, dispatchers were experiencing a reprieve in 911 calls, and responders did not face an overabundance of calls, even during the heaviest rainfall.
She said the storm took a slightly different path than was forecast, so the area faced less rainfall than expected and rivers did not rise to the level that was anticipated.
“We didn’t even have a great deal of roadway flooding,” she said.
Greene County also escaped any major issues, said county EMA Director Don Mason.
“As hard as it rained here, it’s surprising that we weren’t greatly impacted by the rainfall,” Mason said. “We know counties around us were affected by flooding, and as of now it seems that Greene luckily avoided any serious issues. Thank God.”
Mason said his office only received a few scattered reports of downed trees throughout the area, but EMA employees were traveling across the county to assess and evaluate any potential flood-related damages or issues.
“We are carefully monitoring the situation and will continue to do so, and we will be watching late tonight and tomorrow to see if additional rainfall will impact the Mon River and our area,” he said.
During a Wednesday morning press conference, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield said the storm’s maximum impact would come late in the day, and early into Thursday. Padfield said state officials pre-staged rescue crews from the Pennsylvania National Guard across the state to help as needed.
Jeff Jumper, a PEMA meteorologist, said the next 24 hours would bring “a month or two month’s worth of rain.” Rivers will continue to rise for “a couple days,” he said, warning people not to walk through flooded areas.
Officials urged motorists to stay home if they’re able, and cautioned against driving through flooded areas or around barriers that have closed roads.
State police Major Robert Krol said those who get stuck after driving around barricades could face a $500 fine, while those who do so and need rescued are, under the law, on the hook for the cost of rescue efforts.
“Less traffic on the road is going to help keep (everyone) safer,” said Gov. Tom Wolf.
Freelance writer Alyssa Choiniere contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.