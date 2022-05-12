A Connellsville couple took their love of brewing beer to a new level, opening a brewery in their hometown.
“We wanted to bring a new business to Connellsville,” said Jacquelyn Humes said of her and husband Matt Humes. “We have lived here since we were born and truly love all that this town has to offer.”
She said with all the landmarks that Connellsville has to offer like the Great Allegheny Passage and the railroad, people may not always notice the many small business owners working tirelessly to turn their dreams into reality.
“That is what drives us the most,” Jacquelyn said. “We want to succeed and want to see every other small business have that same success, and that is what Connellsville means to us. It’s a place to call home.”
The Humes’ said the one thing missing in Connellsville was a brewery — one that would bring a fun, refreshing atmosphere where people can come to relax, listen to local artists and enjoy a craft beer or cocktail.
The result was Yough River Brewing Company, which started taking shape in 2020 when life slowed down for everyone, and they had time to work on bringing the business to life.
“With hard work and determination, we were able to meet our opening date (April 29) and welcome Connellsville and all surrounding areas to something fun and unique to the area,” Jacquelyn said.
Yough River Brewing Company currently has on tap a blonde ale, a kolsch, a brown ale, an IPA, a blueberry vanilla beer, a pale ale and a wit beer.
“Our best-selling beer is our blonde ale called Notorious Y.R.B., our IPA the Bearded Nomad and the brown ale Sweet Lou named after our dog, Louie,” she said.
She said the beers will be rotated seasonally to keep things interesting.
While Matt does brew beer, he hired Nelson DaSilva, a master brewer with years of experience in brewing, to be head of brewing operations.
“The best thing about brewing beer — besides taste tasting — is watching others enjoy your product,” Jacquelyn said. “We had an overwhelming response our opening weekend and are sure to not disappoint.”
The Yough River Brewing Company has a 27-foot bar area with seating for at least 20 people as well as a high-top bar tables seating 16 and low-top tables seating 16.
Jacquelyn said they also have standing bar tables and an outdoor area that can hold over 100 people on a nice day.
“We also have regular food trucks and local acoustic singers and bands,” she said, adding that the brewery isn’t just about beer. “The taproom is equipped with a full bar featuring all PA spirits as well as Tattiebogle cider, Apis mead, Bella Terra wine and Maggie’s farm rum and kegged cocktails.”
Jacquelyn said all of the liquor served is made in Pennsylvania, and the specialty cocktail list changes seasonally.
“We are in the process of expanding our brew room to meet the needs of the consumers,” she said.
While still a young operation, Jacquelyn said they have goals and plans for the future, including incorporating local restaurants to supply food, and collaborations with their good friends at the Churchill Cigar Lounge, another recently opened business in Connellsville, to have pop-up cigar nights.
“Right now we are only focused on supplying our tap room, but would not be opposed to expanding in the future,” Jacquelyn Humes said. “We will be focusing on IPAs and barrel projects soon.”
Yough River Brewing Company is located at 1030 S. Arch Street, Connellsville.
Their hours of operation are from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, visit their website at youghriverbrewing.com, @youghriverbrewingco on Facebook and YoughRiverBrewingCo on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.