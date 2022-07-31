Think you’re a lucky duck?
For $5 a chance you can test that theory by adopting a numbered rubber duck on Saturday, Aug. 6 during the 13th Ducky Race on the Mon in Brownsville.
At 2 p.m., Brownsville Mayor Ross Swords and his family will dump the numbered ducks and larger “corporate ducks” into the Monongahela River from the Inter-County Bridge. Seventeen smaller ducks will be chosen as winners of a number of prizes, including overnight stays, dinners, wine tastings and cash.
One corporate duck will also be picked. Attendees can buy a chance on which of those ducks, which represent the businesses that have donated to the event, will be picked. The winner will receive half of the take.
Organizer Norma Ryan, a former Brownsville mayor, said the race helps to raise money for Brownsville Area Revitalization Corporation (BARC).
“We would love to raise as much money as possible, but we really don’t have a specific goal,” said Ryan, who serves on the BARC board of directors.
Although it is an annual event, Ryan said BARC skipped the race in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We canceled it that year because it just wasn’t safe to have it,” she said. “We didn’t want people to come and then spread the virus in the community.”
Ryan said there are also two free basket giveaways. Participants can sign up for a ticket at the BARC booth in Snowden Square for a chance to win either. One is for those 17 and under, and the second is open to any entrant.
The event has always been very popular because people who attend can buy a $5 ticket and have a chance to win many prizes, Ryan said.
“We also have a drawing for a 50/50 ticket,” she said. “Half the take is another great opportunity for people who attend. The value of the prizes has really increased over the years. We have had people who have donated wonderful prizes for the event.”
Ryan said she hopes the event attracts a large number of people this year.
“We usually do have a good attendance,” Ryan said. “People just love to watch the ducks float down the river.”
The Ducky Race takes place during the Brownsville Community Day Festival, held by the Brownsville Police Benevolent Association in partnership with BARC and Brownsville Fire Company #1.
Ryan said the borough also has a community festival on the same day as the Ducky Race. Brownsville’s Kennywood Day — a decades-long tradition — is held on Thursday, Aug. 4. Tickets for the 109th annual Brownsville Day at the park are available at Brownsville Fire Company #1 and South Brownsville Volunteer Fire Company #1 stations. The departments’ Facebook pages have more information on dates and times when tickets are being sold.
“We have some really nice events coming up in Brownsville, and we hope that everyone participates,” Ryan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.