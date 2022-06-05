Orange marigolds now dot the entrance of Grant Park in Uniontown.
One-hundred and eleven of them, to be exact.
Each of the little flowers represents one of the lives taken daily in the U.S. by gun violence.
“God willing, we won’t have too many deaths this year,” said Ramona Reeves of Uniontown. Reeves founded the SKW Foundation, named for her son 25-year-old Semori K. Wilson, who was shot and killed in New York in 2018.
Reeves’ foundation and the Crime Victims’ Center of Fayette County co-sponsored Wear Orange Day on Friday, urging participants to gather to plant flowers of remembrance at the park and to stand in solidarity to end gun violence.
Last year, Reeves said the group planted 100 flowers - the average daily death toll was lower then.
“Now it’s at 111 people a day, and that’s terrible. It’s a horrible thing that we’re losing these young kids to senseless gun violence,” she said.
And she understands the impact of gun violence more than most.
Two years after her son was killed, the mother of his children, 27-year-old Briawna Long, was fatally shot outside of a Uniontown gas station, and last year, Reeves’ 19-year-old nephew, Damani Wilson, was gunned down outside a Luzerne Township home.
The group who gathered on Friday walked from Evans Street in the city to Grant Park. Some carried signs and photos of loved ones killed by gun violence.
On their walk to the park, the group of about 30 people stopped at the gas station where Long was killed, and Pastor Alfred Thomas offered a prayer for all who died by violent means.
Uniontown Treasurer Antoinette Hodge was among those who took part in the walk.
“Our city does need to be aware of gun violence,” Hodge said. “Even though it doesn’t happen in your area, you should still be aware of your neighboring areas that are going through the problems and the situations.”
Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke and Uniontown Police Chief Delbert DeWitt also joined the group.
“We have to work as a team, community and city,” Gerke said, adding that it’s nice to see the community out to show their support against gun violence. “I want to thank Ms. Reeves for putting this all together.”
During the walk, Reeves said everyone has to do more to see those numbers go down.
“Congress has to do more, we need laws changed, and we have the police department doing all they can do, but they also need help,” she said. “We need people to speak up and let people know what they have seen to get it under control and make arrest and put the people who are doing this behind bars.”
For more information on the SKW Foundation, visit their Facebook page.
