Editor’s note: This is one in a weekly series featuring businesses operating in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties that have national and global reach.
Jake Yates doesn’t fear a Civil War beard.
The lush beards that were once favored by the likes of James Garfield and Rutherford B. Hayes and can be found more recently in metropolitan hipster meccas would, in theory, give pause to razor manufacturers. They would, in theory at least, shudder at any fashion trend discouraging men from slicing away every last whisker.
But Yates, who co-owns Yates Precision Manufacturing outside Waynesburg in Franklin Township with his wife, Ashley, feels like the safety razors their company makes can withstand any fluctuations in fashion, even if it would entail a return to the tonsorial trends of 160 years ago.
“I always thought, OK, I have to make a product for everyone,” Yates explained. “Everyone’s going to love it. But, really, you just a need a niche product for a very niche following, and there’s enough there to support you forever. It was something I had to break myself of.”
The niche product of Yates Precision Manufacturing is safety razors. The enterprise makes between 100 and 400 razors a month for customers across the United States and Canada, and as far afield as Britain, Australia, China, Brazil, Japan and the Czech Republic. Making safety razors for both men and women has been the full-time pursuit of the company for about 18 months, and it’s a specialty that Yates stumbled upon by accident.
Originally a contract manufacturer doing “job-shop, contract manufacturing,” Yates’ dad asked him if he could put together a safety razor in the fall of 2018. Rising to the challenge, Yates, a mechanical engineer with a degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology, got to work. He designed one and intended on only making a few.
“I was going to make them, give them to friends and family and be done with it,” recalled Yates.
But when he started posting on social media about his progress in making the razor, interest snowballed and the razors became the calling card of Yates Precision Manufacturing.
They sell the Model 921-M razor, the number coming from Sept. 21, the date on which the Yates’ sons, Landon and Lincoln, were born two years apart. They also make custom razors, and allow customers to choose if they want a top cap in stainless steel, brass or titanium, an engraving in the top cap and bead blast, stonewash and as-machined finishes.
The razors are a little more pricey than something you would grab off the shelf at a big-box retailer, but, according to Yates, they appeal to connoisseurs and collectors.
“There’s this market out there of people who buy and collect safety razors,” he said, adding that they might have 100 brushes or 200 different types of soap.
The hobbyists who collect safety razors are “just like people who collect guns and knives. There’s a following out there for safety razors.”
Washington County's LARGEST GUN SHOW
Located in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
We stock approx. 300 new and used handguns, rifles and shotguns.
We also sell ammo and hunting licenses.
Contact us for a price quote before you buy!
Public Welcome - Lots of FREE Parking
We are a small company that strives to satisfy every customer and shares your value for honest work. We have over 40 years combined experience in heating, electrical, heating, air conditioning, and more in Fayette County, PA and beyond.
We proudly provide a full array of heating and cooling …
Henry & Stewart Audiology has been family owned and operated since its conception by Loris Stewart in 1978 under the name Hearing Health Care Center. Now, over 30 years later, her son Dr. James K. Stewart, Au.D, CCC-A continues the tradition of professional friendly service. With the hel…
Penn Line Service, headquartered in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, is a privately held, employee-owned company with diverse operations in energy and infrastructure. Founded upon the simple notion of “fair dealing and good work“, we believe we are only as good as our last job. We’…
Enjoy life in your new custom designed home. Family owned and operated since 1972. Walk through our model homes on display.
Custom Modulars
Sectionals
Singlewides
Complete construction
Financing Assistance
Parts & Supply Store
Located in Uniontown, Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is a pre-owned dealer that provides customers with a complete automotive experience at competitive prices. Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is dedicated to customer satisfaction and we have provided you with a map, as well as our address and phone number to h…
Crushed Stone • Gravel PA State Certified Limestone Delivery Available • Tailgating
Bullskin Stone and Lime LLC. has become one of the premier quarries in southwestern Pennsylvania. Our high quality, State Approved aggregates, a new crushing plant, o…
Employee Owned & Operated
We have towing services to our shop and will provide you with a free estimate. We accept all major credit cards for your convenience.
Our services include:
Transmission Service including:
Re…
809-B Blackstone Rd Route 119 South, Connellsville, PA 15425
+1(724)628-9720
Connellsville Memorials Strives to Memorialize Your Loved One
When a loved one passes away, it is an emotional and stressful time for family and friends. The professionals at Connellsville Memorials want to ease the emotional distress on your family by offering well-crafted monuments,…
Uniontown Detailing offers a car care solution for all types of vehicles and their owner’s needs. We specialize in offering customized solutions to satisfy every type of budget. Our customer is our number one priority, therefore your vehicle only receives the highest level …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.