A BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE
FOR
PARKER A. HESS
Happy 21st Birthday!
Until We Meet Again
Those special memories of you
will always bring a smile.
If only I could have you back
for just a little while.
Then we could sit and talk again,
just like we used to do.
You always meant so very much
and always will too.
The fact that you're no longer here
will always cause me pain,
But you're forever in my heart
until we meet again.
Love, Mom, Drew, Grandma,
Pappy & Family
