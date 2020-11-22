A BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE
FOR
PARKER A. HESS
Happy 20th Birthday!
To lose someone so special,
Is really hard to bear,
It hardly seems believable,
That you're no longer here,
You left us far too early,
Before your time it seems,
And now you'll never have the chance,
To fulfill all those dreams.
However hard it is though,
We'll take comfort in the thought,
Of all the memories we have,
And the happiness you brought.
You always lived life to the full,
But ours won't be the same,
Until the day we can see,
Your smiling face again.
Love, Mom, Drew, Grandma,
Pappy & Family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.