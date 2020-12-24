A CHRISTMAS MEMORIAL FOR
GEORGE ALEX SWANEY, JR. & BRANDI TOMPOS
& FRANKLIN SCOTT SWANEY
We mention your name and speak of you often. God bless you,
our dear ones. You are never
forgotten. Sending our love as
you spend Christmas with
Christ again this year.
Love and Miss You Always,
Dad & Tammy
