A MOTHER'S DAY REMEMBRANCE FOR HORTENSE MCLEE

A mother who gave us the best years of her life. Who cherished our secrets, our sorrows, our strifes. Who taught us to love and
taught us to pray.
Dear Mother in Heaven,
God bless you today.
Loved & Sadly Missed by
Your Children, Grandchildren & Great-Grandchildren
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.