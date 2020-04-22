A
BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE FOR
GEORGETTA HARRIS
Who would have been 77 today
Although we cannot see you,
you are with us every day,
For all the love we have for you
will never go away,
When you were taken from us
our world just fell apart,
But the memories we have of you we carry in our hearts,
No matter where we are,
no matter what we do,
Our days will always start and end with loving thoughts of you,
Lots of love to heaven we send. The Harris Family
