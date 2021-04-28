4/28/1923

Happy Birthday Mom & Grandma.

We will never forget you,

your smile, your laughter, your kind caring love that you placed upon your family.

We just wanted to let you know

that we remember you on this

special day.

We love and miss you dearly.

Sons Jim & Tom, Daughter Linda, Grandchildren,

Great Grandchildren,

Great Great Grandchildren, and

our very special first sixth

generation addition, Amina

Love Always, Rest in Peace

Preceded in death by her son, Jack

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.