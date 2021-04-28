4/28/1923
Happy Birthday Mom & Grandma.
We will never forget you,
your smile, your laughter, your kind caring love that you placed upon your family.
We just wanted to let you know
that we remember you on this
special day.
We love and miss you dearly.
Sons Jim & Tom, Daughter Linda, Grandchildren,
Great Grandchildren,
Great Great Grandchildren, and
our very special first sixth
generation addition, Amina
Love Always, Rest in Peace
Preceded in death by her son, Jack
