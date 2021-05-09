BERNICE GARLICK

Although you've been gone for
10 years, there are days that seem like you were here only yesterday, while other days seem like you've been gone forever.
You are loved and missed
every day.
Happy Mother's Day to you in Heaven.
Love, Rick and family
Sunday, May 9, 2021 8:32 AM
