BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE FOR
OUR BELOVED DAUGHTER
STACEY LYNN STOKES
Who would have celebrated her 37th birthday February 23rd
Our thoughts aren't wasted
everyday, for those moments
to just say hey.
For in our minds, we choose
to dwell, memories for our
hearts to tell.
We are thankful, Daughter,
for your love and respect,
for now our hearts honor you
on your birthday.
Forever Our Love,
Dad and Angela
Love and Miss you Baby Girl
