BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE FOR

OUR BELOVED DAUGHTER

STACEY LYNN STOKES

Who would have celebrated her 37th birthday February 23rd

Our thoughts aren't wasted

everyday, for those moments

to just say hey.

For in our minds, we choose

to dwell, memories for our

hearts to tell.

We are thankful, Daughter,

for your love and respect,

for now our hearts honor you

on your birthday.

Forever Our Love,

Dad and Angela

Love and Miss you Baby Girl

