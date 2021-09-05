BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE FOR
JOHN FIKE
Who would have turned 81 on
September 8th
Another birthday gathering
without you.
Distance never separates two hearts that really care.
For memories span for miles,
of all good times shared.
Always in my mind & in my heart.
Miss you & Cricket so much.
Lovingly Missed by,
Wife Betty (Semans) Fike
