BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE FOR
BARBARA ABRAM
Who passed away May 17th, 2019
When I am gone, release me.
Let me go. I have so many things to see and do. You must not tie yourself to me. With tears, be
happy. We had so many beautiful years. I gave you my love, you can only guess how much you gave to me in happiness. I thank you for the love you each have shown, but now it's time I travel alone. So grieve awhile for me, if grieve you must, and let your grief be
comforted by trust. If only for a while, that we must part. So bless the memories within your heart. I won't be far away, for life goes on. If so, if you need me, call and I will come. Though you can't see or touch me, I'll be near. And if you listen to your heart, you will hear my love around you soft and clear. Then when you must come this way alone, I will greet you with a
smile and say "Welcome home."
Happy Birthday, We Miss You.
Sam, Family & Friends
