Birthday Remembrance For
RONALD RODERICK
Who would have celebrated his 82nd birthday
February 23rd, 2022
The world may never notice
If a snowdrop doesn't bloom,
Or even pause to wonder
If the petals fall too soon.
But every life that ever forms,
Or ever comes to be,
Touches the world in some
small way. For all eternity.
The one we loved
Was swiftly here and gone.
But the love that was then painted
Is a light that still shines on.
And though our arms are empty,
Our hearts know what to do.
Every beating of our hearts
Says that we love you.
It should be your special day,
but you're not here to share it,
you had to go away.
So Dad, here's a card for you,
we wish you were still here,
but we send you birthday wishes,
as we know you're always near.
Sadly Missed and Loved by
Son, Keith, Daughter, Kim and her husband Bob, Son, Kirk and
Granddaughters, Emily and Katie
