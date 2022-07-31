BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE FOR
Sunday, July 31, 2022 10:22 AM
Updated: July 31, 2022 @ 10:06 am
BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE FOR
ROBERT "BOB" ALMAN
Who would have been
83 years old today
Happy Birthday, Bob. I think about you often and I miss you.
I know Buddy is with you now, so treat him well.
He was a very good boy.
All my love, Mary Lou
