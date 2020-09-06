BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE FOR
JOHN FIKE
Who would had turned 80 on
September 8th
No longer by my side, but forever in my heart. 50 years plus!
Remembering all good times: Camping, fishing, pets,
family and friends gathering.
Wish you were here. Miss you so.
Love you to the moon and back!
Forever my love,
Wife Betty (Semans) Fike
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.