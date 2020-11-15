BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE FOR
HORTENSE R. MCLEE
We're sending a dove to heaven,
With a parcel on its wings,
Be careful when you open it,
It's full of beautiful things.
Inside are a million kisses,
Wrapped up in a million hugs,
To say how much we miss you,
And to send you our love.
We hold you close within our heart,
And there you will remain to walk
With us throughout our life
Until we see you again.
Loved and sadly missed by
Children, Grandchildren &
Great-Grandchildren
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.