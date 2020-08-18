BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE FOR

MARK MAGAZINE

AUGUST 18

We do not need a special day

To bring your to our mind.

For the days without

a thought of you

Are very hard to find.

Every day in some small way

Memories of you come our way.

Though absent, you are ever near.

Still missed, loved,

and always dear.

Happy Birthday in Heaven

Markie!

Sadly Missed by

Mom, Sisters, Brothers-in Law, Nephew & Niece

