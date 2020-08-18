BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE FOR
MARK MAGAZINE
AUGUST 18
We do not need a special day
To bring your to our mind.
For the days without
a thought of you
Are very hard to find.
Every day in some small way
Memories of you come our way.
Though absent, you are ever near.
Still missed, loved,
and always dear.
Happy Birthday in Heaven
Markie!
Sadly Missed by
Mom, Sisters, Brothers-in Law, Nephew & Niece
