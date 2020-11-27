BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE FOR
GAIL RODERICK
Who would have celebrated her
79th birthday
November 27, 2020
We little knew that day,
God was going to
call your name.
In life, we loved
You dearly, in death,
we do the same.
It broke our hearts
to lose you.
You did not go alone.
For part of us went
with you, the day
God called you home.
You left us beautiful
memories, your love
is still our guide.
And although we
cannot see you, You
are always by our side.
Our family chain is
broken, and nothing
seems the same.
But as God calls us
one by one, the chain
will link again.
It should be your special day,
but you're not here to share it,
you had to go away.
So Mom, here's a card for you,
we wish you were still here,
but we send you birthday wishes,
as we know you're always near.
Sadly missed and loved by
Son, Keith, Daughter Kim and
her husband, Bob, Son, Kirk and
Granddaughters, Emily and Katie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.