BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE FOR
MARK MAGAZINE
Who would have celebrated his 52nd birthday August 18, 2021
Sadly missed along life's way,
Quietly remembered every day,
No longer in our life to share,
But in our hearts, you are always there.
Sadly Missed by
Mom, Sisters, Brothers-in Law, Nieces & Nephews
