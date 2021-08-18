BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE FOR

BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE FOR

MARK MAGAZINE

Who would have celebrated his 52nd birthday August 18, 2021

Sadly missed along life's way,

Quietly remembered every day,

No longer in our life to share,

But in our hearts, you are always there.

Sadly Missed by

Mom, Sisters, Brothers-in Law, Nieces & Nephews

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.