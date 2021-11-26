BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE FOR

BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE FOR

GAIL RODERICK

Who would have celebrated her

80th birthday

November 27, 2021

We little knew that day,

God was going to

call your name.

In life, we loved

You dearly, in death,

we do the same.

It broke our hearts

to lose you.

You did not go alone.

For part of us went

with you, the day

God called you home.

You left us beautiful

memories, your love

is still our guide.

And although we

cannot see you, You

are always by our side.

Our family chain is

broken, and nothing

seems the same.

But as God calls us

one by one, the chain

will link again.

It should be your special day,

but you're not here to share it,

you had to go away.

So Mom, here's a card for you,

we wish you were still here,

but we send you birthday wishes,

as we know you're always near.

Sadly missed and loved by

Son, Keith, Daughter Kim and

her husband, Bob, Son, Kirk and

Granddaughters, Emily and Katie

