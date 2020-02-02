BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE FOR
BARBARA ABRAM
Our lives go on without you
But nothing is the same
We have to hide our heartache
When someone speaks your name.
Sad are the hearts that love you
Silent the tears that fall
Living our hearts without you
Is the hardest part of all.
You did so many things for us
Your heart was kind & true
When we needed to talk
to someone.
We could always count on you.
The special years will not return
When we were all together
But with the love within our hearts
You will walk with us forever.
Happy Birthday, We Miss You.
Sam and Family
