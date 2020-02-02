BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE FOR

BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE FOR

BARBARA ABRAM

Our lives go on without you

But nothing is the same

We have to hide our heartache

When someone speaks your name.

Sad are the hearts that love you

Silent the tears that fall

Living our hearts without you

Is the hardest part of all.

You did so many things for us

Your heart was kind & true

When we needed to talk

to someone.

We could always count on you.

The special years will not return

When we were all together

But with the love within our hearts

You will walk with us forever.

Happy Birthday, We Miss You.

Sam and Family

