BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE FOR
FRANKLIN SCOTT SWANEY
Who who would have celebrated his 42nd birthday today.
Loved and Missed by
Dad and Tammy
Friday, February 11, 2022 6:45 AM
Updated: February 11, 2022 @ 6:27 am
Friday, February 11, 2022 6:45 AM
