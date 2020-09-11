Birthday Remembrance
JOSEPH VARGO
1929-2007
Devoted Husband, Father and Pappy
"Always and Forever In Our Hearts"
Deeply Missed by,
Wife, Ann, Joey, Jane, Karen, Joey, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Dee, Greg, Gregory and Brianna
Friday, September 11, 2020 10:28 PM
Birthday Remembrance
JOSEPH VARGO
1929-2007
Devoted Husband, Father and Pappy
"Always and Forever In Our Hearts"
Deeply Missed by,
Wife, Ann, Joey, Jane, Karen, Joey, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Dee, Greg, Gregory and Brianna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.